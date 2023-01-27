Brickbat: Don’t Ever Take Sides Against the Family

Poulsbo, Washington, city prosecutor Alexis Foster resigned following a no confidence vote from the union representing the city's police officers as well as criticism from the city's police chief and mayor. Foster's sin? She informed a court that a protection order request to seize a gun from a woman that had been filed by a city police officer contained false information. County prosecutors agreed with Foster and added the officer to the county's Brady list, a record of officers who have been documented to have given false information. An investigation found the misinformation was added by a police department social worker. The report said the officer did not spot the mistake and did not actually intend to file false information. Foster actually agreed with that assessment, and the officer was not otherwise disciplined. But she said the law required that the false statement be reported regardless of the officer's intent.

The post Brickbat: Don't Ever Take Sides Against the Family appeared first on Reason.com.



