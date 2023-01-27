Christian Men Defeat Tyrants – Take Over County Council In This Michigan County – Hear Their Story (Video)
January 27, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosIn the county of Lapeer, Michigan, several Christian men have had enough of protests, petitions and being upset with how their government infringes on their rights, attacks their children and steals their money. Several men were challenged to live out their faith by standing for the Word and law of God. Four of these men, …
