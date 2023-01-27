How Donald Trump’s 2024 Campaign Bounced Back

January 27, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Donald Trump spent the final months of 2022 reeling from electoral setbacks and media disasters. Many of his high-profile endorsements in the midterm elections flopped. His attacks on popular GOP governors in Florida, Virginia, Ohio, and Georgia did little damage to their reputations. His 2024 campaign launch was a snooze. His infamous and inexcusable dinner at Mar-a-Lago with high-profile anti-Semites put him on the political fringe. By the end of last year, Trump appeared to be fading from the national conversation. His chances of winning the Republican nomination seemed to dim. The post How Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign Bounced Back appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



