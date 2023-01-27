Memphis PD Releases Horrific Bodycam Video Of Brutal Beating Delivered By Five Police Officers

January 27, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Tyre Nichols was brutally beaten by five police officers on January 7; the injuries he sustained ultimately led to his death. The disturbing bodycam video was released by Memphis PD. Four videos in all showing the complete series of events were provided by the authorities. The explicit footage is for adult audiences only; use caution. Before the footage of the police confrontation was made public, the family of Nichols, who passed away after the traffic check descended into violence, pleaded for peace. Three days after the traffic stop



