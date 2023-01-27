. . . Riots Spring Up Across the Nation

The release of the video of Tyre Nichols killing by five black Memphis cops has sparked Antifa into action in cities across the country. It’s clear that this is NOT organic outrage. These “protests” are coordinated and well-planned. It’s odd that in Memphis where Antifa’s presence is less than in most major leftist cities, the rioting has been more subdued.

We will be adding to the videos below as more are posted.

Violent far-left protesters try to prevent the arrest of their comrade at the New York City @pslnational direct action. #TyreNichols #BLM

Video by @TimcastNews: pic.twitter.com/icGPRH8khs — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 28, 2023

MOVING THROUGH CITY: Antifa led protest now going past Downtown #Seattle core and headed to Belltown. Lots of chanting. No violence or destruction so far. Police not visible, but around. Street preacher is staying in back. Well known far-left nut job outted me. pic.twitter.com/ejwS9Ouwpd — Jonathan Choe Journalist (Seattle) (@choeshow) January 28, 2023

Portland: A large mob of #Antifa members in black bloc are marching over Burnside Bridge into downtown. In the past, this happens before their violence. #TyreNichols pic.twitter.com/FRF9yv7A8N — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 28, 2023

#NOW: Large group of black bloc Antifa militants marching downtown Seattle in protest of the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols. pic.twitter.com/vR0gNSOiBr — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) January 28, 2023

MEMPHIS: Hundreds of angry individuals shut down the I55 freeway / bridge stalling traffic with hundreds of cars backed up They were divided as to who’s space it was at one point They also called for people to “take your camera’s out your pockets and shoot the cops” @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/SyTQEhnVhf — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) January 28, 2023

Los Angeles: Riot police have mobilized to protect the LAPD headquarters. #TyreeNichols #Antifa pic.twitter.com/Fo5hBUGu4X — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 28, 2023

MEMPHIS: Protesters take over the I-55 bring to protest the death of #TyreNichols. pic.twitter.com/jxWWSInyUC — Kalen D’Almeida (@fromkalen) January 28, 2023

#BREAKING: Antifa led protest underway in #Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, heading to Downtown. This is in response to #MEMPHIS video release showing Tyre Nichols death. Chanting Black Lives Matter. Far-left activists in black bloc already started yelling at street preacher. pic.twitter.com/NcSXqeaunv — Jonathan Choe Journalist (Seattle) (@choeshow) January 28, 2023

Seattle: #Antifa shut down the streets for #TyreNichols after first meeting in the former CHAZ. Video by @jasonrantz: pic.twitter.com/aDxTV5nhI4 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 28, 2023

If you’re rioting, you’re revictimizing the family of Tyre Nichols. You’re selfish. You aren’t doing it for him or justice. You’re ruining a community. His Mom begged y’all not to do it. The 5 police are all charged and in jail. Justice is being served. pic.twitter.com/Wuv13cSiQU — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 28, 2023

More videos coming.

