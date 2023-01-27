The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

. . . Riots Spring Up Across the Nation

The release of the video of Tyre Nichols killing by five black Memphis cops has sparked Antifa into action in cities across the country. It’s clear that this is NOT organic outrage. These “protests” are coordinated and well-planned. It’s odd that in Memphis where Antifa’s presence is less than in most major leftist cities, the rioting has been more subdued.

We will be adding to the videos below as more are posted.

More videos coming.

