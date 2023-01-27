Ronna McDaniel Retains Role As RNC Chair; What’s Next?

January 27, 2023

Following a heated election that was sparked by calls for new leadership within the party, Ronna McDaniel was elected to a fourth term as the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC) on Friday by a secret ballot vote of the members. McDaniel defeated two opponents, including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and California attorney Harmeet Dhillon, who vehemently disputes the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. She garnered 111 votes, compared to Dhillon’s 51 and Lindell’s 4. Additionally, former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), who ultimately decided against running for RNC head, garnered one vote. #BREAKING | Ronna McDaniel wins 4th



