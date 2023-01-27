Smug, Anti-Trump Jerk Don Lemon is Humiliated, Forced to Eat Huge Slice of “Humble Pie”

January 27, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Well, the so-called “great and powerful” Don Lemon, the man who routinely “laughed his a** off” when mocking Trump supporters, has been dethroned — by himself. That’s right, the truth is now out: If Don Lemon doesn’t have Trump to rant about, literally nobody wants to watch him… and as a result, my guess is that his days at CNN are numbered, because right now Don is eating a big slice of lemon-flavored humble pie. The truth about what an unpopular loser he truly is is finally out there and he can’t ignore it or hide behind Trump anymore. Breitbart



