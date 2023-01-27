The War We Have Been Relentlessly Warned About Is Now Right On Our Doorstep – It Needs To Stop Now!
January 27, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYOnce the nukes start flying, there will be no going back. So I hope that you all understand that we are playing for all the marbles here. Sadly, our leaders don’t seem to get it. They just keep escalating the conflict in Ukraine, and on the other side the Russians just keep escalating matters as …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments