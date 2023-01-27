TJ Holmes, Amy Robach Future At ABC Is Now Decided; Both Are Out

January 27, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Not more than a few days after it was made public that TJ Holmes and Amy Robach will be participating in mediation with ABC during their on-air leave… there has been a significant change or improvement. For those unaware, their relationship—which began while they were both still legally married to other people—was made public in November 2022. Pictures of them together showed them cuddling and having fun while they weren’t working. Several weeks later, ABC put them on indefinite hiatus, and new co-hosts took over GMA3. ABC has been looking into what happened ever since. CLICK HERE FOR AN AD



Read More...