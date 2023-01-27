Tucker Carlson Exposes Left’s Desire to Make a Race War Out of Five Black Cops Killing a Black Man

January 27, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

If you were to listen to corporate media, Joe Biden, or most Democrats discussing the murder of Tyre Nichols, you would be sure the cops who killed him are White. After all, the narrative being built around all of this is that it’s an example of “white supremacy” and “systemic racism.”

Rarely do any of them mention that the cops responsible are black.

Tucker Carlson did, and he exposed what’s really happening even as riots spread across the country. He also notes that the riots are not organic. They’re manufactured by the powers-that-be who want to use Antifa and Black Lives Matter to cause as much carnage as possible. Here’s the truth:

The post Tucker Carlson Exposes Left’s Desire to Make a Race War Out of Five Black Cops Killing a Black Man appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...