Watch: Paul Pelosi Hammer Attack Bodycam Video Released

The San Francisco PD has released a video of the 2 a.m. Paul Pelosi hammer attack by David DePape.

Fast forward to around 30 seconds.

🚨BREAKING: The Paul Pelosi bodycam video has been released.



Here is the full video. pic.twitter.com/Z254Q8NGIM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 27, 2023

The footage comes after a San Francisco judge ordered the release of evidence related to the attack.

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office must release the 911 audio calls, home surveillance video, and police body camera footage from the attack on Pelosi after a judge on Wednesday rejected a request from prosecutors to keep it secret, CBS Sacramento reported.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen Murphy also ruled that audio recordings of a police interview with the suspected assailant, David DePape, must be made public. It is unclear when the evidence will be unsealed.

Adam Lipson, DePape’s defense attorney, objected to the release of the evidence, arguing that it might impair his client’s ability to get a fair trial, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

DePape stands accused of breaking into Pelosi’s home on Oct. 28 and carrying out a brutal hammer attack against the 82-year-old husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Interestingly, the new video more or less matches what still-missing NBC News correspondent Miguel Almaguer reported in November, who reported that "After a ‘knock and announce,’ the front door was opened by Mr. Pelosi. The 82-year-old did not immediately declare an emergency or try to leave his home," reports NBC. Instead, Pelosi "began walking several feet back into the foyer toward the assailant and away from police."

Pelosi and DePape were reportedly alone for 30 minutes.

NBC Report Contradicts Federal Charging Statement in Paul Pelosi Attack – And Paul Pelosi’s Actions

NBC reporter Miguel Almaguer reported on the Today Show that accused attacker David DePape and Paul Pelosi were alone in the Pelosi home for thirty minutes, #PaulPelosi pic.twitter.com/X6RURvSMYJ — Vlemx4u (@vlemx4u) November 4, 2022

Meanwhile, a neighbor living across from the Pelosis who was awake when the assault took place didn't hear an alarm or anything unusual.

"No, not a thing, and you know we were awake at that hour in the morning; my husband was awake. We didn’t even hear sirens," neighbor Sally McNulty told The Epoch Times.

McNulty, who has lived in the neighborhood for 20 years, said everything was quiet around the time of the 2 a.m. attack on Oct. 28.

“This is one of the quietest streets in the city,” she said. “You can hear a pin drop at night.”

McNulty said she doesn’t recall ever hearing the Pelosis’ alarm go off in the past, though she has occasionally heard others in the neighborhood.

She said that Paul Pelosi had no enemies she knew of and was well-liked.

Other neighbors declined to comment.

Marjorie Campbell, a former neighbor of the Pelosis for 10 years, told the Daily Mail she recalled fleets of black SUVs surrounding the house around the clock when she stayed there. Everyone in the neighborhood has alarms on their windows, and if glass were smashed, an alarm would sound, she told the publication. Campbell recalled her computers getting scrambled by alleged security measures to protect the congresswoman. Nancy Pelosi was at her Pacific Heights home, the site of the attack, on Nov. 2 while several dark SUVs were parked outside. Capitol Police were present, too, as were multiple San Francisco Police Department cars. Paul Pelosi had surgery to address a skull fracture and other injuries at the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center, after 42-year-old David DePape allegedly fractured his skull with a hammer on Oct. 28. DePape pleaded not guilty to an attempted murder charge during a brief appearance in San Francisco Superior Court on Nov. 1. -Epoch Times

Curiouser and curiouser.