Alzheimer’s Association Hides New Partnership With Lobbying Group for Assisted Suicide

January 28, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Selling assisted suicide to "historically marginalized communities" is a difficult business, because it tends to kill prospective clients and smacks of eugenics. Compassion & Choices, the nation's largest and most active assisted suicide lobbying group, has found a new way to remedy this. It has enlisted the help—and data—of a trusted brand: the Alzheimer's Association. The post Alzheimer's Association Hides New Partnership With Lobbying Group for Assisted Suicide appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...