Biden’s DEA Ousted Mexico Chief Quietly Fired After Found To Have Connections With Narcotraffiking Lawyers

January 28, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Over unlawful contact with narcotrafficker lawyers, the Drug Enforcement Administration discreetly fired its top officer in Mexico last year. It was an embarrassing finish to a brief term defined by declining bilateral collaboration and a record flow of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl across the border. After only a year as regional director overseeing scores of agents spanning Mexico, Central America, and Canada, Nicholas Palmeri’s networking and vacationing with Miami drug lawyers, as described in secret records acquired by the AP, led to his demise. Other inquiries revealed concerns about the management of the coronavirus epidemic, which led to the need



