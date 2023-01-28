Black Only Mortgage Loans With 1% Down

January 28, 2023 | Tags: discrimination, Free Markets

If blacks don't own a home, it's because of racism. A mortgage company is offering special loans with only 1% down if you're black to "close the gap." Ok, great now let's see a White owned company do this. Video is also on Odysee | BitChute | Rumble | GabTV | VK | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram | RedIceMembers Sign up for a membership at redicemembers.com or odysee.com/@redicetv or subscribestar.com/redice. Get full access to our extensive archives, watch or listen to all our shows. Stream or download over 2000 programs, including radio shows, videos, TV segments & our exclusive show Weekend Warrior. You get access to exclusive videos + all new videos are made available to members first. Subscribe on BitChute: bitchute.com/redicetvFollow us on Odysee: Odysee.com/@redicetvUse our Odysee invite…



Read More...