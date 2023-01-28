‘Conservative’ Republicans For Amnesty For Illegals

January 28, 2023 | Tags: Democrats, immigration, Republicans

Everyone knows that Democrats and Biden want a wide open US border – as a way to 'solve' the border crisis - but there are plenty of Republican 'conservatives' that line up with the agenda to replace White Americans as well. GOP member Maria Salazar recently mentioned - at the World Economic Forum no less - how she wants amnesty for all illegals because they look and sound like her. Video is also on Odysee | BitChute | Rumble | GabTV | VK | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram | RedIceMembers Sign up for a membership at redicemembers.com or odysee.com/@redicetv or subscribestar.com/redice. Get full access to our extensive archives, watch or listen to all our shows. Stream or download over 2000 programs, including radio shows, videos, TV segments & our exclusive show Weekend Warrior. You get access…



Read More...