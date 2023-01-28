Damar Hamlin Makes First Video Appearance Without Hoodie, Glasses, and Face Mask

January 28, 2023

Theories have been circulating across the internet that Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin is dead or otherwise incapacitated following an odd appearance at a Buffalo Bills playoff game. During the appearance, his face was always covered even while indoors and some speculated it wasn’t really him in attendance.

Today, the Bills released the first video of Hamlin following his on-field heart attack on Monday Night Football. It’s clearly heavily edited with cuts rarely lasting longer than a couple of seconds, but otherwise it appears to be legitimate. In the interview, he expressed him immense gratitude for all of the support he’s been receiving, including a shout out to God.

“Now that my brothers have closed out a strong, winning season, as I continue to make so much progress recovering, I think it’s finally a good time to share a few things,” he said in an Instagram post on Saturday. “I think it was important for me to wait and speak publicly at the right time, as it was just a lot to process within my own self mentally, physically, even spiritually, it’s just been a lot to process. But I can’t tell you how appreciative I am of all the love, all the support, and everything that’s just been coming my way.

“What happened to me on Monday Night Football I feel is a direct example of God using me as a vessel to share my passion and my love directly from my heart with the entire world, and I’m able to give it back to kids and communities all across the world who need it the most, and that’s always been my dream. That’s always been what I stood for and what I’ll continue to stand for.”

Here’s the video:

