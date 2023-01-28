Ethics Watchdog Group Asks For Investigation Into Adam Schiff’s Senate Announcement

January 28, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

After the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT) demanded an immediate investigation into the use of video material from the Senate floor in an advertisement announcing Schiff’s Senate bid, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., received an ethics complaint on Friday. The ethics watchdog group requested an investigation into whether Schiff “abused government resources for political objectives” by exploiting the footage in the complaint it made to the head of the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE). On Thursday, the California congressman revealed in a video posted to his Twitter account that he will be running for the Senate in 2024. That



Read More...