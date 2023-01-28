House Republicans Seem To Be Softening On Removing Ilhan Omar From House Committee Seat

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) is the latest Republican congressman to oppose Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) proposal by saying he is against preventing Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from serving on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. We shouldn’t participate in this “tit for tat,” Buck said to NBC on Friday. “I oppose removing Congresswoman Omar from committees,” you say. Buck’s resistance might cause problems for McCarthy, who has long threatened to kick Omar off that committee and prevent Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from joining the House Intelligence Committee. CLICK HERE FOR AN AD FREE EXPERIENCE AND ACCESS TO VIP ARTICLES



