Lauren Boebert Accuses DHS Secretary Mayorkas of Obstruction Over Latest Muzzling

January 28, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has been very busy ever since Republicans took control of the House of Representatives. He’s been covering up anything that could expose the department for their feckless actions, particularly at the southern border.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert called out his latest move:

“DHS Secretary Mayorkas is not allowing Border Patrol agents to testify before the Oversight Committee. That’s obstruction. Even more reason to impeach him.”

One of Congress’s most important responsibilities is oversight that keeps the executive branch honest. Otherwise, we will have the type of corruption that we’ve seen in DC for the past two years. That corruption has allowed a devastating number of illegal aliens to cross the border. Someone has to be held accountable.

