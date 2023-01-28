Marjorie Taylor-Greene’s Proposed Amendment Loses by 418 Votes to 14 in Bipartisan Defeat

January 28, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)-sponsored amendment that would have prevented President Joe Biden from selling crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve was soundly defeated by both parties on Thursday. Only 14 Republicans voted in favor of the amendment, and it was defeated 418–141. Biden was charged with endangering the nation’s security and misleading voters by using funds from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to cut gas prices when Greene announced the amendment. Evidently, few other legislators approved or considered the proposal to be wise. CLICK HERE FOR AN AD FREE EXPERIENCE AND ACCESS TO VIP ARTICLES The stockpile was depleted last



Read More...