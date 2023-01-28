Trump Launches Campaign in South Carolina With a Bang: “God Created Two Genders Called Men and Women”

Ever since Donald Trump started having campaign rallies in 2015, America has grown accustomed to huge events with thousands of attendees. We can expect such things again soon, but the President has launched his 2024 campaign differently. He participated in two small events, one in New Hampshire and one in South Carolina.

As usual, he dropped truth bombs. Here’s one that should score him some points with conservatives:

TRUMP: "We're going to defeat the cult of gender ideology & reaffirm that god created two genders called men & women. We're not going to allow men to play in women's sports… we're going to save the dignity of women & save women's sports itself." MORE: https://t.co/QHlckPtpxx pic.twitter.com/iQG6rXiXir — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) January 29, 2023

Here’s more:

