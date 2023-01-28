[VIDEO] Black Truck Driver Pleads With Tyre Nichols Protesters to Move so He Can Get to Work… They Refuse

January 28, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

I will be honest, I can’t watch the Tyre Nichols footage, the same way I couldn’t watch the George Floyd footage, or any footage at all that involves someone suffering and dying. I don’t care who they are, or what they did to end up in that situation, I also don’t care what color, religion, or “gender” they are – I just can’t watch that stuff. But I have read about what happened, and it sounds so horrific and awful, and I am deeply disturbed by it. With all of that said, there is never justification for riots, looting, or



Read More...