Watch: Top US Official Hails Nord Stream 2 Sabotage In Senate Testimony

Does this constitute a fresh official US confession of sorts?

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland during a Thursday Senate hearing positively celebrated the destruction of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipelines, due to a sabotage attack on September 26 of last year. Below she's seen in live Senate testimony video praising the act which turned NS2 into a "hunk of metal at the bottom of the sea" - in her words...

At a Senate hearing, top US diplomat Victoria Nuland celebrated the Nord Stream 2 pipeline bombing:



"Senator Cruz, like you, I am, and I think the administration is, very gratified to know that Nord Stream 2 is now, as you like to say, a hunk of metal at the bottom of the sea." pic.twitter.com/KS5OM4N165 — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) January 27, 2023

In the hearing, Nuland was questioned by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) over the issue of past sanctions against Nord Stream 2 and how effective she thinks they would have been. Nuland and Cruz were having an exchange based on hypotheticals in hindsight.

That's when she made the surprise comments, offering the following perspective... "Like you, I am, and I think the administration is, very gratified to know that Nord Stream 2 is now, as you like to say, a hunk of metal at the bottom of the sea," Nuland said with a partial grin on her face.

"Gratified" is not a word we've heard too often coming out of Western officials to describe their perspective on the sabotage event - certainly not in Europe at least.

Nuland went on to claim, however, that she had previously been pressing hard to "prevent this war" in negotiations with Russia.

See the full exchange between Sen. Cruz and Nuland here:

But given her obvious glee at Nord Stream 2 having been turned into a "a hunk of metal" after a sabotage blast by an unknown entity, we highly doubt she ever wanted "peace" at all... actually quite the opposite.

Via Reuters

Russia, and even in some cases UN advisers and diplomats have pointed the finger at the US and its allies, saying it was only Washington that had everything to gain from NS2 being permanently disabled.