100K Chickens Die in Massive Three-Alarm Fire at One of The Largest Egg Suppliers in US

January 29, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Here we go again, another food plant is going up in flames. Three-alarm flames to be exact. This time, it happened in Connecticut at an egg farm that happens to be one of the largest in the United States. We’ve been seeing a lot of fires at food facilities lately. But don’t worry, the “fact checkers” say there’s nothing to worry about, all is normal, and these fires are not “odd” at all. Isn’t it amazing how the only things that are “real concerns” are left-wing items like climate change, racism, 68 genders, and the Russia hoax. Anything else you



