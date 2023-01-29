BASED: Jason Whitlock Says Tyre Nichols Beating “Looked Like What Young Black Men Do When They‘re Supervised by a Single Black Woman”

Conservative commentator Jason Whitlock said something many have been thinking for a while. Here’s a four-minute video… see if you can spot the “improper” statement.

Tucker Carlson is usually the one making controversial statements, but when Whitlock said “it looked like what young black men do when they’re supervised by a single black woman,” he could have ended the segment there and walked off.

According to Breitbart:

According to Whitlock, the beating was a clear-cut case of illegality by the accused law enforcement officers. However, it also appeared to represent the culture of single mothers who have risen to leadership posts in many American cities.

“They don’t want us focused on reality. Hey, if they want to devote an hour of coverage to this and weekend coverage of this, and they want to take us to a good place, I would examine the racial element of this because there is a racial element. And this is a story about young black men and their inability to treat each other in a humane way. Everybody involved in this on the street level was either 24 to 32 years old, everybody. It was a group of young black men, five-on-one. It looked like gang violence to me. It looked like what young black men do when they’re supervised by a single black woman, and that’s what they’ve got going on in the Memphis Police Department.”

“They’ve elected some — put some black woman in charge of the police force, and we are getting the same kind of chaos and disunity and violence that we see in a lot of these cities that are run by single mothers,” Whitlock continued. “If we want to discuss the breakdown of family that leads to disrespect for authority that causes you to resist the police and run from the police and not comply with the police because you resist authority at all time because there was no male authority in your home, let’s have that discussion.”

“But that’s not where they want to take us,” he added. “They want to take us down the path of saying, you know what, this is Tucker Carlson’s fault. This is some random white — this is Donald Trump’s fault. It’s not. It is the breakdown of family and the buying into all these left-wing things that have nothing to do with promoting family.”