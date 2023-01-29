Bourgeois And Proud

January 29, 2023 | Tags: FREEMANS PERSPECTIVE

Even if you’re not exactly sure what bourgeois means, you’ve almost certainly noticed that it refers to something bad or embarrassing. In a moment I’ll explain its actual meaning, but first I want to turn the tables on it: I will maintain that bourgeois is good. For most of us, the bourgeois way of life … Continue reading "Bourgeois And Proud"

The post Bourgeois And Proud appeared first on Free-Man's Perspective.



Read More...