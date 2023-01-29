Counting the cost

January 29, 2023 | Tags: PRICE OF LIBERTY

The decision of the DC FedGov and other NATO members to send main battle tanks to Ukraine reveals a lot about the poor, immoral behavior of the Western World’s elites.

Right now, the FedGov and NATO is shipping dozens of panzers (tanks) to Ukraine. Billions of dollars of weapons and ammo and supplies have been pulled out of the warehouses and depots to send to be shot off and up in that conflict, supposedly because Ukraine is critical to our security. And to deal with a situation which American and NATO leaders intentionally created: to put Russia with their backs against the wall! We are compelled to ask, Did these idiots really start a war with Russia not knowing whether they had enough weapons, ammo, and supplies to fight their nominated enemy and keep everything else under control? Looks like that, doesn’t it?

And were these so-called leaders convinced, sure, that the conflict would be a low-intensity easily-defeated last-gasp effort by a failing Russia? That the Ukrainians would prevail in some sort of color revolution or insurgency? So sure that DC and London and Brussels never really planned for – or even thought about – a modern, full-on, combined-arms ground war? Like Yemen? Like the Iraq war? Like the Iran-Iraq war? Like the Israeli wars in 1948 and 1956 and 1967? So they didn’t really study the situation, take the simplest steps that any good battalion or wing supply officer would? Sure looks like it, doesn’t it?

We know and expect incompetence in government. Not just the current sick excuse for a DC regime, led by a man growing more senile by the day, filled with idiots like Harris and Pelosi and Schumer. Democrats and Republicans alike demonstrate daily how foolish they are. We can see the history of that back to 1916 – and before. But this current level does indeed “succeed” to an amazing degree and grab last place from Wilson, Roosevelt, Johnson, Nixon, Bush I and II, and even Obummer and the Donald.

For more than a decade – if not from the fall of the Soviet Union now 30 years in the past – DC and NATO have been poking the Russian bear with nasty spears. Not just sticks. And seemingly have given little or no thought to what would happen when the bear reared up and decided to do something about it.

These aren’t trivial mistakes. The level of incompetence in the planning of this war is beyond anything we’ve ever seen before. It appears that all the preparation was focused on provoking a Russian invasion, not on the developments that would happen soon afterwards.

Luke 14:31-32 Jesus says: 31 “Or what king, going to war against another king, will not first sit down and decide if he is able with 10,000 to oppose the one who comes against him with 20,000? 32 If not, while the other is still far off, he sends a delegation and asks for terms of peace. 33 ” He tells this parable right after the parable about counting the cost: (Luke 14:28-30) 28 “For which of you, wanting to build a tower, doesn’t first sit down and calculate the cost to see if he has enough to complete it? 29 Otherwise, after he has laid the foundation and cannot finish it, all the onlookers will begin to make fun of him, 30 saying, ‘This man started to build and wasn’t able to finish.’”

The problem is that our government “leaders” really never count the cost – and never really think that they might not win. Ask the people of Vietnam, of Iraq, and of Afghanistan. For 50+ years, American idiots have made idiotic mistakes. Mistakes paid for not just by American taxpayers and American soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines and guardians, but by the people around the world.

When will we learn?



