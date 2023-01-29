D.C. Council Wants Congress To Step In And Fix Border Crossers Being Shipped Into City

January 29, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Republican governors have bussed thousands of immigrants to Washington, D.C., since April of last year, and the city is still having trouble accommodating the enormous influx of noncitizens. Some of the immigrants are deciding to remain in the city rather than travel to other locations, causing capacity issues for the local government that highlight the bigger problems with immigration policy in the United States. The city has had to quickly accommodate a huge number of immigrants without any infrastructure in place to help them, according to D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D). “The majority of the migrants—I’d say about 90%—move



