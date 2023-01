Does This Look Like Mostly Peaceful

January 29, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Today’s article is a follow-up to one from last August. At that time, I addressed two situations. One was the bill introduced by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) to protect children from surgical mutilation in the name of Gender-Affirming Care. The other was a sidebar about a gentleman named Billboard Chris. Chris Elston is a […]



Read More...