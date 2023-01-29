Former Twitter Employees To Testify In Front Of House Oversight Committee

January 29, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

On February 8, the House Oversight Committee’s first meeting under new chairman Rep. James Comer will feature testimony from three former Twitter workers (R-KY). According to Fox News, the three unnamed former workers will testify before the committee over the social networking site’s choice to censor a report on Hunter Biden’s laptop that was published by the New York Post just before the 2020 presidential election. CLICK HERE FOR AN AD FREE EXPERIENCE AND ACCESS TO VIP ARTICLES The committee will also be seeking for information regarding the sensitive materials that were discovered in President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home.



