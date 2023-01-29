The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Microsoft Update Will Make Xbox ‘Carbon Aware’ – Consoles Will Automatically Shut Down Based on ‘Regional Carbon Intensity’

January 29, 2023   |   Tags:

Xbox has announced new changes to its system that will allow users to turn their console into a “carbon-aware” device by reducing their electricity consumption. The Microsoft-owned company announced the […] The post Microsoft Update Will Make Xbox 'Carbon Aware' - Consoles Will Automatically Shut Down Based on 'Regional Carbon Intensity' appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x