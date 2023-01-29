Pfizer Responds to Undercover Video, Makes a Huge Admission About What It Does with Viruses

January 29, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Last week, Project Veritas released a stunning video of an undercover reporter’s bar conversation with Jordon Trishton Walker, a 27-year-old man who claimed to be the Director of Research and […] The post Pfizer Responds to Undercover Video, Makes a Huge Admission About What It Does with Viruses appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...