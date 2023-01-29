Portland Café To Sell 'Black Jaguar Geisha' Coffee For $150 A Cup

A café shop in Portland, Oregon is one of just two locations in the United States where rich coffee snobs can imbibe a $150 cup of Australian coffee.

Just 22 cups will be available from Proud Mary Coffee Roasters, which has locations in Portland and Austin, Texas.

The coffee itself is the Black Jaguar Geisha blend, and comes from Hartmann Estate in Panama. It recently won first place in the 2022 Best of Panama competition - one of the premiere coffee competitions worldwide, KOIN reports.

The coffee company paid $2,000 for a pound of the beans, their most expensive coffee purchase to date.

Wonka time?

For those who don't want to spend $150 on a cup of coffee, which is absurd, Proud Mary Coffee Roasters will give away a single cup of the coffee to a US customer who receives a golden ticket in their purchase of a Hartmann presale tin from the Proud Mary website.

The $34 tin includes 3.5 ounces of Hartmann Natural Geisha Coffee - and possibly a golden ticket.

Proud Mary will host a Hartmann Family takeover at its Portland cage throughout the month of February and will offer five additional coffees from the famed producer. Three options will be espressos and two natural Geisha coffees will be available as deluxe pours. -KOIN

Proud Mary's Portland location was opened in 2017, before expanding to Austin last year.