UK Man Dies In Freak 'Telescopic Urinal' Accident

A UK man was crushed to death by a hydraulic 'telescopic' Urinal designed to pop out of the ground for use.

The man, who has not been named, was performing maintenance on the pop-up urinal at Cambridge Circus outside the Palace Theatre, when the hydraulic unit trapped him below street level.

As the Daily Mail reported on Friday, ambulance crews were dispatched at 1:05 p.m. The man was freed earlier in the day but was pronounced dead soon after.

"We're sorry to have to update that, despite the efforts of emergency services, the man who was critically injured in Cambridge Circus was pronounced dead at the scene," a Metropolitan Police spokesman said. "His next of kin have been informed. Cordons remain in place at the location."

"The man is thought to have sustained crush injuries while working on a telescopic urinal at the location."

A spokesman for the London Fire Brigade said that "Firefighters were called to a person trapped on Charing Cross Road in central London," adding "A man was trapped below street level underneath a hydraulic urinal."

He was eventually pulled free with a winch. "He was left in the care of London Ambulance Service and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene," the fire brigade added.

An air ambulance was seen landing in Trafalgar Square while a large number of ambulances and fire engines attended the scene. A crane was brought to the scene in an attempt by rescuers to lift the entire device out of the ground. -Daily Mail

These types of pop-up urinals appeared in London around 20 years ago to discourage urination in the street.