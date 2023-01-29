The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

[VIDEO] Protesters Chain Themselves to Conveyor Belt at Meat Processing Plant and Were Nearly Decapitated

January 29, 2023   |   Tags:

Yes, this story happened back in 2019, but it’s too good not to share it with you. I’ve never even heard of it. It’s like the best “instant karma” story – and since nobody was hurt, it’s actually quite amusing, and it really goes to show how idiotic these “Peta-type” protesters are, and how they don’t even understand the dangers that can occur in the places they try and shut down with their bodies. This insane situation happened at a duck processing plant in California, where a group of animal rights protesters chained themselves to the conveyor belt, and then


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x