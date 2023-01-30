Brickbat: Reckless Driving
Addis, Louisiana, police officer David Cauthron has been charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring for his role in a high-speed chase on New Year's Eve that left two teens dead. The chase started after a man stole a family member's car. Cauthron reportedly ran a red light and slammed into an unrelated vehicle in which the teens were riding.
