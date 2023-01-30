The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Brickbat: Reckless Driving

January 30, 2023   |   Tags:
Police car and yellow "do not cross" police tape

Addis, Louisiana, police officer David Cauthron has been charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring for his role in a high-speed chase on New Year's Eve that left two teens dead. The chase started after a man stole a family member's car. Cauthron reportedly ran a red light and slammed into an unrelated vehicle in which the teens were riding.

The post Brickbat: Reckless Driving appeared first on Reason.com.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x