The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Horrific: School Trip Takes Nightmare Turn After Boat Capsizes – 10 Kids Killed and More Are Missing

January 30, 2023   |   Tags:

Ten children died in a horrible accident in Northwest Pakistan on Sunday. A boat carrying students on a day trip from their local madrassa (an Islamic religious school) capsized in Tanda […] The post Horrific: School Trip Takes Nightmare Turn After Boat Capsizes - 10 Kids Killed and More Are Missing appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x