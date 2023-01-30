Israeli Government’s Response to Latest “Mass Shooting” Is the OPPOSITE of How the U.S. Government Responds

Anytime there’s a mass murder by firearm in the United States, social media fills with calls to “do something.” Gun-grabbers pounce. Politicians virtue signal. The fervent calls to add stricter gun laws come in almost immediately after the news breaks.

While the confused and easily manipulated masses make these calls without actually comprehending what they mean, Constitutional conservatives jump into action to defend the 2nd Amendment. It’s an ongoing cycle that ebbs and flows based on the narrative du jour. For whatever reason, our side of the 2nd Amendment fence cannot seem to break through to enough hearts and minds with the simple truth that taking guns away from law-abiding citizens has NEVER and will NEVER reduce so-called “gun violence.”

Violent criminals are the only beneficiaries of the ludicrous gun control laws that keep getting added to the books by Democrats and their UniParty brethren among RINOs. Israel’s government seems to know what most in our government do not. The best way to prevent mass murders is to arm MORE law-abiding citizens. According to Fox News:

Israel is poised to speed up gun applications in response to a shooting in East Jerusalem over the weekend that left seven people – including a 70-year-old woman – dead. The measure was among several that Israel’s Security Cabinet announced Saturday evening. “Firearm licensing will be expedited and expanded in order to enable thousands of additional citizens to carry weapons,” read a statement on the Facebook page of the Prime Minister of Israel. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir told reporters over the weekend: “When civilians have guns, they can defend themselves.” The measures also include depriving social security rights to the attacker’s family. The full cabinet was expected to consider the measure on Sunday. A Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue Friday night, killing seven people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three others before he was shot and killed by police, officials said. The attack, which occurred as residents were observing the Jewish sabbath, came a day after an Israeli military raid killed nine Palestinians in the West Bank. Friday’s shooting set off celebrations in both the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, where people fired guns into the air, honked horns and distributed sweets. Addressing reporters at Israel’s national police headquarters, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had held a security assessment and decided on “immediate actions.” He said he would convene his Security Cabinet on Saturday night, after the end of the sabbath, to discuss a further response.

What a novel idea! Of course, there’s nothing novel about it, but the indoctrinated masses around us in America likely couldn’t fathom such a solution. Perhaps it’s time for patriots to stop being defensive by telling the left not to take our guns. Perhaps it’s time to educate those around us about the benefits of having more “good guys with guns” on America’s streets.

