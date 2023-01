Jay Leno Slips On Banana Peel While Pogo-Sticking, Bounces Down 175 Stair Steps And Lands On Cactus

January 30, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Former late-night talk show host Jay Leno had a wild and wacky ride on his most recent pogo stick excursion, according to sources. While navigating a staircase, Leno took a slip on a banana peel and bounced down 175 steps, ultimately landing on a cactus.



