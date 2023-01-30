Jihadi Ilhan Omar Plays The Victim: It’s A “Threat To National Security” To Kick Me Off Committees (Video)
January 30, 2023 | Tags: Politics, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosAs ridiculous as it sounds, she actually said it. This is the woman that apparently married her brother to get in the states, has a father who is a known terrorist in the states, committed adultery with another woman’s husband, married him and funded him hundreds of thousands of dollars, violated campaign finance laws, wants …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments