Jihadi Ilhan Omar Plays The Victim: It’s A “Threat To National Security” To Kick Me Off Committees (Video)

As ridiculous as it sounds, she actually said it. This is the woman that apparently married her brother to get in the states, has a father who is a known terrorist in the states, committed adultery with another woman’s husband, married him and funded him hundreds of thousands of dollars, violated campaign finance laws, wants …



Read More...