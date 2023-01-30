The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Jihadi Ilhan Omar Plays The Victim: It’s A “Threat To National Security” To Kick Me Off Committees (Video)

January 30, 2023   |   Tags: , ,
As ridiculous as it sounds, she actually said it.  This is the woman that apparently married her brother to get in the states, has a father who is a known terrorist in the states, committed adultery with another woman’s husband, married him and funded him hundreds of thousands of dollars, violated campaign finance laws, wants …


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x