Libertarian Party To Feature Child Sex Predator at Isolationist Rally

January 30, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Libertarian Party wants to gut the Pentagon's budget, close all overseas American military bases, and dismantle the CIA. And it has tapped a convicted child sex predator to make its pitch in Washington. The post Libertarian Party To Feature Child Sex Predator at Isolationist Rally appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...