‘The Refs Totally Cost Us The Game,’ Says Guy Whose Team Lost By Four Touchdowns

January 30, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Following a season-ending playoff blowout at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, members of the San Francisco 49ers were quick to point out that the game's officiating team was clearly to blame for the 31-7 trouncing.



