WATCH: Cops Chase Down Double-Amputee as He Crawls Away from Them Before Executing Him

Anthony Lowe crawled away from two officers before they shot him multiple times. Los Angeles, CA — As the country reels from the release of the graphic video of Memphis police beating Tyre Nichols to death, another video has surfaced; this time, from Los Angeles. The video shows police chasing down a double amputee as he crawled …



Read More...