Biden Family Corruption, COVID Origins, Weaponized Government, And Border Crisis: House GOP Kicks Off Investigations

Newly empowered House Republicans are kicking off their long-planned investigations into a wide variety of issues, beginning with hearings on the US-Mexico border crisis, the origins of Covid-19, and pandemic relief programs.

Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and James Comer (R-KY)

The House Judiciary Committee's first meeting of the new Congress, led by Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), will be "The Biden Border Crisis: Part I."

Then, the House Energy and Commerce investigations subcommittee will hold a hearing titled: "Challenges and Opportunities to Investigating the Origins of Pandemics and Other Biological Events," as part of its probe into the origins of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, led by James Comer (R-KY) will kick off a hearing on waste, fraud and abuse related to federal pandemic spending, The Hill reports.

"I don’t think history will be kind to the PPP loan program," said Comer during a Monday appearance at a National Press Club event, referring to the program that provided businesses with forgivable loans. "I think it’ll be eventually viewed in the same manner that the big bank bailouts were when people find out where a lot of that money was going."

Republicans had been plotting extensive investigations into the Biden administration for more than a year before the midterm elections. Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), in preparation for taking the House majority, organized GOP members into “task forces” to come up with oversight and legislative priorities. Republican members of committees started investigations last year when they were in the minority. Republicans now have control over committee hearing topics, a better chance of getting answers from administration officials, and are armed with subpoena power to compel testimony and documents — though no committee has used it yet. Next week, the Oversight panel is set to hold a hearing on the U.S.-Mexico border and a hearing with former Twitter employees about the platform’s suppression of the New York Post’s story on the Hunter Biden hard drive in 2020. -The Hill

Speaking of the Bidens, the Oversight panel is also conducting an 'extensive probe' into the business dealings of President Biden's family which will focus on Hunter Biden.

Republicans on the House Oversight, Judiciary and Intelligence committees have also sought information related to President Biden's mishandling of classified information, while the House Foreign Affairs and Armed Services committees are going to be investigating the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

And in what will hopefully take the spotlight - House Republicans have formed the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government under the House Judiciary Committee, in response to those who wanted a "Church-style" committee to investigate how the DOJ and intelligence agencies were used in a character-assassination plot against former President Trump and others.