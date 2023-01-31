The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

California’s Female Prisoners Feel Threatened by Transgender Inmates. The State Doesn’t Care.

January 31, 2023   |   Tags:

Female inmates in California's prisons have been sexually assaulted by male inmates who identify as women. In response, the state has tightened restrictions on biologically female prisoners. The post California's Female Prisoners Feel Threatened by Transgender Inmates. The State Doesn't Care. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x