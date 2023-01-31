The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Death Tracker As She Dances In The Streets

January 31, 2023   |   Tags:
Murder and crimes spikes in Chicago while Lori Lightfoot dances in the street…. quite literally. Chicago has almost 3,000 homicides and over 11,000 shootings since Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s term began. She makes Nero look like a rookie. Chicago is a literal hellscape. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot took hits for being “tone-deaf” and was slammed as the “Marie …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x