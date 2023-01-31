The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

DeSantis Says No More ‘Zombie Studies,’ Announces Proposal to Destroy CRT for Good

January 31, 2023   |   Tags:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he doesn’t want any state college or university students graduating with degrees in worthless subjects such as “zombie studies.” He was speaking about higher […] The post DeSantis Says No More 'Zombie Studies,' Announces Proposal to Destroy CRT for Good appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x