Former Governor, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley Will Join 2024 Presidential Race

January 31, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The official launch of Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign is getting closer. According to a person familiar with the preparations who is not permitted to publicly discuss them, the former South Carolina governor’s supporters will receive an email invitation on Wednesday to a launch event in Charleston on February 15 where she wants to announce her campaign. The Post and Courier of Charleston was the first publication to report on Haley’s plans. CLICK HERE FOR AN AD FREE EXPERIENCE AND ACCESS TO VIP ARTICLES Before serving as United Nations ambassador for President Donald Trump, Haley, 51, was governor of South Carolina



Read More...