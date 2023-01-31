House Republican Submits Motion To Remove Rep. Ilhan Omar From House Seat!

January 31, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

On Tuesday, Representative Max Miller submitted a motion to have Representative Ilhan Omar removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee due to her anti-semitic comments. Minnesota Democrat and progressive “Squad” member Ilhan Omar has angered Republican politicians and centrist Democrats with anti-Semitic comments she made in the past. In retaliation for the Democrats’ decision to remove two Republican lawmakers, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona, from all of their committee assignments in the previous Congress, GOP leadership has long promised it would hold a vote to remove her from the panel when their party regained



