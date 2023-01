Olympian Dead at 48 After Suffering Bleed on the Brain, Leaves Behind Family of 3

January 31, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A former member of Australia’s Olympic bobsled team has died as a result of a brain hemorrhage he suffered last week. Duncan Pugh was 48, according to Perth Now. “Duncan […] The post Olympian Dead at 48 After Suffering Bleed on the Brain, Leaves Behind Family of 3 appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...